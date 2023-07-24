Staff, parents and pupils at the nursery

A Houghton Regis nursery gave its youngsters a day to remember as they start their journey to ‘big school’.

Cleverkidz Nursery held its annual graduation ceremony for its pre-school children on June 30 to mark the special occasion of their time with Cleverkidz as they prepare to move on at the beginning of the new term in September.

Guest of honour at the event at the nursery on Tithe Farm Road, was Jimmy Carroll, Houghton Regis Town Mayor.

One of the youngsters who 'graduated' with his parents

Cleverkidz manager Adam Vale said: “On behalf of the Cleverkidz team, we could not be prouder of them! They have all been an absolute pleasure to nurture and teach and they have developed immensely over the time they have been with us.

“All the teachers will miss them dearly. We were so glad to have such an amazing turn out from our parents and carers to see their children’s graduation. We have the best parents! They are so supportive of the work we do and take every opportunity to participate in events.

"We would not be where we are without the support from all our families who spread kind words across the community about the good work we do. As with their children, the parents too are part of the wider Cleverkidz family.”

The nursery’s recent Ofsted inspection found the facility to be ‘good’.

The report said: “The manager is an inspiration to staff, sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm with them and involving staff in