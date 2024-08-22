Houstone School celebrates pupils' achievements on GCSE Results Day

Excited pupils get the grades needed for college places

Pupils and staff at Houstone School are proudly celebrating their first set of GCSE results. As a new school committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive learning environment, Houstone School's pupils have demonstrated resilience, dedication, and exceptional academic growth since joining the school in Year 10.

Highlights of This Year’s Results:

Excellent Progress: In its inaugural year of GCSE examinations, Houstone School is thrilled to report that pupils have shown remarkable improvements from the baseline data captured when they joined the school in 2022.

In its inaugural year of GCSE examinations, Houstone School is thrilled to report that pupils have shown remarkable improvements from the baseline data captured when they joined the school in 2022. Top Performers: Several pupils have made outstanding strides in their academic journey, showcasing their hard work and dedication. Special congratulations to Katie and Daniel, who consistently worked hard and achieved excellent outcomes across all subjects.

Several pupils have made outstanding strides in their academic journey, showcasing their hard work and dedication. Special congratulations to Katie and Daniel, who consistently worked hard and achieved excellent outcomes across all subjects. Subject Excellence: Particular commendation goes to the English, mathematics, science and art departments, where pupils have shown significant improvement, reflecting the high standards of teaching and learning at Houstone School.

Particular commendation goes to the English, mathematics, science and art departments, where pupils have shown significant improvement, reflecting the high standards of teaching and learning at Houstone School. Inclusivity and Support: Houstone School prides itself on being an inclusive institution. In Year 11, the percentage of pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and those with Education, Health, and Care Plans (EHCPs) is well above the national average. These pupils have made significant progress, benefiting from the school's holistic approach to education that ensures their individual needs are met while fostering a supportive and caring environment.

A Fresh Start:

Many of the pupils were previously educated at a local school that faced significant challenges and was ultimately closed with an OFSTED grade of Inadequate. Houstone School was established to provide a fresh start and a higher standard of education for these and other pupils, who joined the school within two years of sitting their GCSE examinations.

Quotes from the Leadership:

Principal Elizabeth English expressed immense pride in the pupils' achievements: “Today’s results are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and perseverance of our pupils and staff. Many of these pupils have faced unprecedented challenges to their education, including the pandemic, lack of specialist teaching and the closure of their former school, and delays to the opening of our building that saw us housed in temporary accommodation. Despite all this, these pupils have shown incredible resilience and a commitment to their studies. We are extremely proud of the progress they have made.”

Chair of Governors, Helena Brothwell, added: “These results reflect the exceptional support and dedication of our teaching staff, the commitment of our pupils, and the unwavering support of parents and carers. We are thrilled to celebrate the progress our pupils have made and look forward to their continued success.”

Looking Forward:

Stuart Lock, CEO of Advantage Schools, the trust that runs Houstone School, commented: “Houstone School remains dedicated to providing a nurturing and challenging environment that fosters academic excellence and personal growth. As our pupils prepare for the next stages of their educational journeys, whether continuing to A-levels, vocational training, or other pathways, we are confident that the skills and knowledge they have acquired at Houstone School will serve them well in their future endeavours.”

The school has expressed gratitude to all teachers, support staff, parents, and the wider Houghton Regis community for their continuous support and encouragement, which has made these outstanding achievements possible.