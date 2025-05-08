Houstone School commemorates VE Day 80th Anniversary with heartfelt poppy project

By Elizabeth English
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 13:53 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 13:56 BST
On May 8, Houstone School marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day with a poignant and creative tribute, bringing together pupils and staff in a shared act of remembrance.

The school invited all pupils to contribute to a unique poppy artwork, a powerful symbol of remembrance, by adding their fingerprints to a laser-cut wooden poppy designed by Assistant Principal Lizanne Dove.

Hundreds of pupils participated, dipping their fingers in red paint to form the poppy’s vibrant petals, while staff added green fingerprints to create the stem and the leaves.

The collaborative effort resulted in a striking piece that will be displayed annually on VE Day and Remembrance Day, becoming a cherished part of Houstone School’s history.

Pupils add their fingerprints to the poppy projectPupils add their fingerprints to the poppy project
Pupils add their fingerprints to the poppy project

“All of the pupils were very keen to get involved,” said Ms. Dove. “We’ll display this poppy for years to come, and it will be a lasting reminder of this significant milestone.”

The day’s commemorations extended beyond the poppy project. Pupils enjoyed a special VE Day-themed lunch, with decorations evoking the spirit of 1945, fostering a festive yet reflective atmosphere. The morning began with an address by the Principal, who spoke to the school about the historical importance of VE Day, emphasising the sacrifices made and the enduring value of peace.

