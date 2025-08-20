How a visit to Bedfordshire's campus inspired my career in Social Work

University of Bedfordshire

If you’re exploring your options for university this year, there’s still time to apply through Clearing. The University of Bedfordshire is accepting applications until early October, and whether you’re returning to education or changing direction, our team is here to help.

Dinah Ofosu has just graduated with first-class degree in Integrated Health and Social Care – and she’s not stopping there, as she’s now preparing to start a Masters in Social Work.

Sharing her story of the course she studied, Dinah said: "I am pursuing a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Integrated Health and Social Care at the University of Bedfordshire. Initially, my aspiration was to become an Adult Nurse. However, as I delved deeper into various facets of health and social care, I discovered a multitude of career pathways that aligned with my evolving interests.

"Consequently, I have resolved to pursue a Master of Science (MSc) in Social Work upon the completion of my undergraduate studies. I have successfully completed my studies this year and have been awarded a First-Class Honours degree in Integrated Health and Social Care."

Dinah applied to study through Clearing, which is a process that matches applicants to available university places - and Bedfordshire's Clearing hotline is open until October.

Speaking about her experience, Dinah said: "I attended an Open Day at the University of Bedfordshire, where I gained an understanding of the course content and prospective careers. I had opportunity to ask questions about flexibility for adult learners with childcare or family commitments, as this was my main concern at the time. I was satisfied with the answers and decided to apply.

"I applied for the Health and Social Care programme through UCAS Clearing and, fortunately, this pathway enabled me to secure a place in the course."

As a mature student juggling studies with family life and employment, Dinah credits the lecturers at Bedfordshire for their support and guidance. She said: "One of the most rewarding aspects of my academic journey has been the unwavering support from course lecturers, and the academic personal study tutors, who were consistently accessible for guidance. As a mature student balancing familial responsibilities, including raising three children, employment, and religious commitments, the empathetic approach of our course coordinator, Dr Joana Almeida, was invaluable."

As Dinah completes her undergraduate studies at Bedfordshire - and leaves with a First-Class degree - she has this advice for students still considering their options this summer: "Deciding on the right course can be very challenging, however, considering your strengths, skills, experiences, researching on how courses align with your personal and career goals can aid in making an informed choice. Additionally, attending Open Days, seeking academic guidance, embracing new opportunities and being open to unexpected paths can lead to rewarding experiences and personal growth."

Call 0300 3300 073 to speak to the University of Bedfordshire’s friendly admissions staff or visit www.beds.ac.uk/clearing to find the right course for you.