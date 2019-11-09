ICC Cricket World Cup trophy visits Luton’s Denbigh High School

Luton children were given a treat when the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy came to town.

The trophy, won by England on July 14 in a nail-biting final, is touring the country to help increase participation in the sport.

Denbigh High School was one of the 22 locations it stopped off at during the five days it spent in Luton this October.

“It is a real privilege to have the trophy come to our school,” said headteacher Donna Neely-Hayes. “It really underlines our values at this school, and it is an honour that were able to be part of something as special as this.

“It is fantastic to see our children gain this experience - this is a real inspiration for us all.”

The tour was hosted in association with Lord’s Taverners, the UK’s leading youth cricket and sports disability charity, and Cricket East, who work in communities to deliver projects aimed at encouraging participation.

Amran Malik, Wicketz development officer, Cricket East, added: “Cricket East, Lord’s Taverners Wicketz and the England and Wales Cricket Board have worked together to bring the World Cup trophy to Luton.

“From October 24-29, we have been taking the cup to 22 locations around Luton and use the power of cricket to unite communities, cultures and beliefs.”