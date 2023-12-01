In pictures: Luton primary school children take part in supervised tooth brusing as part of health initiative

They were taught about oral health and the importance of eating the right foods

Children at a primary school in Luton have become the first ones in the town to take part in a supervised tooth brushing session.

Foxdell Primary School was quick to sign up to the new initiative from Luton Borough Council and the Dental Wellness Trust and get their kids brushing well.

The school is in the Dallow area, which figures say is one of the worst in the town when it comes to health and wellness. Now, 90 children are brushing their teeth, under supervision, every day at the school.

The school was open to families for a free dental pop-up clinic by Obex Dental.

Nishat Dewji, head of Year R at the school, said: “The children enjoyed the dental pop up clinic. They liked learning about how much sugar was in their drinks. There were some surprises too! They liked learning about brushing their teeth and meeting the cuddly crocodile. The children enjoyed having their teeth checked by a real dentist!”

The supervised brushing initiative encourages children to brush their teeth during the school day. Dental Wellness Trust has been commissioned to do these sessions in all primary schools’ Early Years foundation units.

Councillor Khtija Malik, executive portfolio holder for public health, said: “Implementing supervised tooth brushing in schools is so important, as it allows children who may not know a lot of oral health to learn in a safe and judgement-free environment, as well as take some pressure off of parents.”

Mrs Rohila Nisar, Foxdell Primary School headteacher, said: “Thank you to Neila and her team and to Gabi for the engaging sessions and for making oral hygiene a fun topic for our children! The sessions were interactive and children enjoyed learning about oral health. Tooth brushing has become a fun part of our school day!”

1 . Tooth brushing fun at school Foxdell school children learning about oral health with staff from Obex Denta Photo: Luton Borough Council Photo Sales

2 . Tooth brushing fun at school These children got stuck in with supervised tooth brushing. Photo: Luton Borough Council Photo Sales

3 . Tooth brushing fun at school Children with staff from the school, Luton Council and the Dental Wellness Trust Photo: Luton Borough Council Photo Sales