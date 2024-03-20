Staff interacting with pupils. Picture: Shaheena Khatun Foxcubs Nursery

A nursery in Luton has been called “inspirational” in its recent Ofsted report, rating it as being ‘outstanding’.

The report, published last week, gave Foxcubs Nursery a glowing review after an inspection in February. The nursery on Runley Road was praised for the children’s “impeccable” behaviour. The inspector said: “They are polite and considerate towards their friends, staff and visitors. They take every opportunity to remind children of the 'golden rules' that children take immense pride in following.”

The students were called “immensely curious and remain deeply absorbed in play throughout the day”. The report read: “Children arrive at this inspirational learning environment highly motivated and with a positive attitude to their learning. Staff encourage and celebrate these characteristics by expertly creating a flexible environment.”

The inspectors highlighted that the “management team works exceptionally hard to establish a well-considered and highly effective key-person system”, which helps the children who have “incredibly close bonds with the well-qualified staff.”

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities "develop particularly nurturing relationships with highly knowledgeable one-to-one staff”, according to the report.

Manager Shaheena Khatun said: “The whole team are thrilled with this outcome and celebrates the extremely positive comments from the inspector. A huge thank you to all of the children, staff and families for your on-going support.”

Parents and staff have “deeply respectful relationships”, with the inspector noting: "Parents display high levels of emotion when discussing the exceptional support

staff and managers offer to children and the entire family.”