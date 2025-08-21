It’s a time for celebrations as Year 11 students at Chiltern Academy receive their GCSE results
Ian Douglas, Headteacher of Chiltern Academy, said: “Congratulations to all students receiving their GCSE results. You have shown remarkable resilience and made the school proud over the past two years.
“These excellent results reflect not only the determination of our students but also the exceptional support provided by our staff. At Chiltern Academy, we remain committed to helping every student achieve and exceed their ambitions through high-quality teaching and personalised learning.”
Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust, commented: “A huge congratulations to our Year 11 students on their GCSE achievements. Your progress has been outstanding, and I hope you take the time to celebrate this important milestone.
“At Chiltern Learning Trust, we are dedicated to educating and inspiring every student - a mission our committed teachers, staff, and school community uphold every day. I wish all Year 11s every success as they continue their educational journey, whether that means moving on to Sixth Form, college, or another learning pathway.”
For more information on Chiltern Academy please visit chiltern-academy.co.uk