Join Luton BAME networking dinner and boost your leadership opportunities

Teachers and educators from around Luton have been invited to be a part of next month’s BAME into Leadership networking dinner.

Over 200 people are expected at this programme, which has been running for four years.

The BAME into Leadership, now into its fourth year, recently began its series of workshops for aspiring leaders from local schools.

Tickets for the dinner, planned for 13 December at Crescent Hall, are available at https://bameintoleadershipwinterdinner2019.eventbrite.co.uk

Arv Kaushal, a teacher and specialist leader in education at Challney High School for Girls, is the programme lead for this Department of Education funded project.

“BAME communities have been severely under-represented in our schools for decades,” he said. “This initiative specifically targets the needs of teachers from BAME communities, helping them onto the next step of leadership.

“We hope to see as many teachers as possible come along to this event for what promises to be an inspiring evening.”

Over 80 people attended the 2019/20 launch event in July (photo from the event above) which was brought together by the Chiltern Learning Trust to promote the programme aimed at developing leaders in our schools in the county.

The networking event in December will feature keynote speeches from industry experts on leadership amongst BAME communities.

Adrian Rogers, chief executive of the Chiltern Learning Trust, added: “I want more and more good leaders working in schools in the region and making that positive impact upon our children.

“Luton has a great cultural mix and we want those aspiring leaders from our communities represented in our schools.”

You can find out more about this project by emailing Arv at Chiltern Teaching School Alliance on ctsa@ctg.ac.uk