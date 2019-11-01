Kind-hearted family of Luton teacher helps Sohm school

The family of a Luton teacher have been so impressed by her stories about her school twinning with one in The Gambia, that they have donated their pocket money to help.

Beech Hill Community Primary School has raised £10,000 towards building a new hall for a school in Sohm village, and Yasmin Hussain’s two daughters and six nieces and nephews have been inspired to send £300 of their hard earned Zakat (an Islamic charity donation scheme) to buy chairs for the new hall.

Their parents have been supportive of their efforts and added a further £200, meaning the family will be sponsoring 20 chairs in the hall.

Yasmin’s daughter Saffa, 11, said: “We have saved our Zakat and wanted to use it to help children of our age in Africa, who aren’t as lucky as us.

Six-year-old nephew Esa said: “We have been taught that you should be kind to other people, and we are helping these children in Africa.”

Haleema, five, said: “My mother has told us a lot about these children and one day we would like to go and see them, and learn in their school.”

The eight generous young Luton donors will each have two chairs named after and dedicated to them – and receive pictures of them in use.