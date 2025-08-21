King’s House Moorlands celebrates outstanding first ever GCSE results

Celebrating excellence. Photo: Jade Christie

King’s House Moorlands is celebrating a historic milestone with the publication of its very first GCSE results – and what a remarkable debut it has been.

This year’s Year 10 students sat the Edexcel IGCSE English Language examination and achieved a 100% pass rate, with results far surpassing national expectations. An impressive 60% of entries were graded 7–9 (equivalent to the former A and above), while a remarkable 40% of students attained the coveted grade 9 – the highest possible achievement, once considered the A** standard.

In addition, the cohort’s results averaged a fifth of a grade above their already ambitious target grades, reflecting both the students’ dedication and the high-quality teaching that has become a hallmark of King’s House Moorlands.

Rachel Bowers, Head of Key Stage 4 and Exams, commented: “We are absolutely delighted with these results. To achieve such exceptional outcomes in our very first set of GCSEs is a tremendous achievement and a real testament to the hard work, commitment, and talent of our students and staff. These results give our Year 10s an excellent foundation as they approach their full set of GCSE examinations this year.”

The school community is immensely proud of this pioneering cohort, who have set a strong precedent for future year groups. Their achievements underscore King’s House Moorlands’ commitment to academic excellence, high expectations, and the nurturing of individual potential.

As the students now prepare for their remaining GCSEs, confidence is high that this first taste of success will inspire them to even greater accomplishments in the year ahead.