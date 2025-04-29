Lark Rise Academy commended for “well-planned curriculum” and “meticulous” leadership by Ofsted Inspectors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lark Rise Academy, part of Chiltern Learning Trust, was praised in a highly positive Ofsted report, following an inspection on 11 and 12 of March 2025.

The primary school, situated in Dunstable, has retained its outstanding rating in all areas since its previous inspection in 2013. This latest report not only reflects the school’s commitment to ensuring pupils gain the knowledge and skills needed to become successful lifelong learners, but a testament to the leadership of headteacher Romina Lang, alongside her team at Lark Rise Academy and the support of the Trust.

Romina Lang, headteacher of Lark Rise Academy, said: “I am immensely proud of all that we have achieved as a community to support the children to be the very best versions of themselves and thrive in the environment at Lark Rise.”

“Lark Rise and its community is extremely special; I am delighted that our care and compassion for each child as an individual as well as our commitment as a school to drive continuous improvement has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The report highlighted numerous strengths of the school.

Inspectors commended the pupils of Lark Rise Academy as “charming, compassionate and confident.” A “wealth of well-being support,” delivered through “trusted staff” and the dedicated pupil “safety squad,” helps ensure children “remain happy and safe.”

The Ofsted report praised the school’s “well-planned curriculum.” In Nursery, children “develop a strong grasp of pre-phonics,” which ensures they are “ready to learn” as they move into the early years. Inspectors noted that from this foundation, reading becomes a “joy for pupils,” with many “enjoying daily chances to read.” In Mathematics, “many achieve top marks.” Across the curriculum, pupils “grasp key concepts securely” and “enjoy sharing their knowledge.” While pupils “perform strongly in statutory assessment tests,” regular checks make sure that any student “who needs extra help gets it straight away.”

These findings are further supported by the Department of Education’s recently published 2024 Primary School Performance Tables, which show that Lark Rise Academy was the top-performing primary school in Central Bedfordshire, with 82 percent of pupils meeting the expected standard across the core curriculum.

Inspectors praised the school leaders for being “meticulous” in ensuring that the “ambitious” curriculum effectively “supports pupils to achieve especially well.” This “rigorous approach” to leadership has a clear impact, with pupils “achieving highly” and building “firm foundations” as they move on to secondary school. The report also highlighted the leadership team's “clear communication” and noted that their “effective workload management” has both “improved student outcomes” and “enhanced staff well-being.”

Support at Lark Rise goes beyond well-being. Inspectors noted that “pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) thrive” thanks to “well-trained staff” who “know them well and adapt teaching with precision.” This tailored approach enables SEND pupils to “stay engaged and achieve alongside their peers.”

Beyond academics, the school’s “personal development programme” supports pupils in building confidence, social awareness, and essential life skills. Educational trips abroad “enrich their learning,” and access to individual laptops “builds independence”. The ‘golden ticket’ reward system ensures that pupils’ commitment to the school’s values “do not go unnoticed.” Altogether, these experiences help pupils become “enthusiastic, responsible, and fully engaged in school life.”

Romina Lang added: “To hear such lovely comments from everyone that walks through our doors about the children, the environment and the overall experience of what it's like to be a child at Lark Rise fills me with tremendous pride and is honestly what it is all about.”

“As a school we want to make lasting memories and positive educational experiences for the children which we feel has been really highlighted in the report. I am so proud that we have achieved this result for all the children and our community.”

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer at Chiltern Learning Trust, praised the report: “This outstanding report for Lark Rise Academy fills the Chiltern Learning Trust community with immense pride. We wholeheartedly congratulate the students, staff, and leadership on this significant achievement, which rightly recognises their continued dedication.”

“The inspector's findings underscore our collective commitment to fostering environments where all young people flourish, and we are delighted to have Lark Rise Academy as a valued and high-achieving member of our Trust.”

To read the full report, visit: https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/136345

For more information on Lark Rise Academy, visit: https://www.larkrise.com/

For more information on Chiltern Learning Trust, visit: https://www.chilternlearningtrust.org/