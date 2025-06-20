Local foundation wins ‘volunteer of the year award’ for its work at Dunstable school

Jenny Prescott and Marley’s Aart Foundation win the “Volunteer of the Year Award” from Anthem Schools Trust, win oversees Queensbury Academy in Dunstable.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queensbury Academy in Dunstable is delighted to announce that a local foundation, which supports young people through art therapy, has won an award from the school’s trust, Anthem Schools Trust.

Jenny Prescott and Marley’s Aart Foundation has been awarded the Anthem “Volunteer of the Year Award” in recognition of the work the art foundation does to help children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marley’s Aart Foundation is a charity that holds a very special place in the hearts of staff and students at Queensbury Academy.

The foundation was created by Marley’s mother, Jennifer, in memory of her son, a former Queensbury student

The foundation was created by Marley’s mother, Jennifer, in memory of her son, a former Queensbury student, who took his own life in 2020.

The foundation is committed to supporting and protecting children’s mental health through the power of art therapy.

Over the past 18 months, Jennifer has generously funded highly-skilled art therapy practitioners to work with some of the school’s most vulnerable students, at no cost to the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, when they joined Queensbury last September, Year 7 students were given the opportunity to take part in a foundation-funded introductory art therapy session focused on the theme of belonging.

It is this work and generosity that saw Jennifer and the foundation win the Anthem award.

Helen Palmer, Headteacher at Queensbury Academy said: “We are incredibly proud to see Marley’s Aart Foundation win this award from our multi academy trust, Anthem.

“The school team feels incredibly fortunate to benefit from the passion and dedication of Jennifer and her team, whose work continues to make a lasting impact on our school community.

“We would like to thank Jennifer for her ongoing support for Queensbury and Anthem for its recognition of the impact her charity has on our students.”