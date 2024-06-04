Local high school supports community project with bake sale fundraiser
and live on Freeview channel 276
The school hosted the Great Stopsley Bake Off, with staff and students from across the school taking part and baking an array of delicious treats to raise funds to support a local community project.
The competition was set up to raise funds for the Short Tail Trail which begins on 6th July until 12th September. The Trail will feature over ninety sculptures placed throughout Luton, including at Stockwood Park, Wardown Park, and the town centre, to bring the community together and raise funds for Keech Hospice Care.
In recognition of the contribution of Stopsley High School to the community, the school has designed a tortoise sculpture which will be included in the Trail. Every student was asked to create a doodle which has been incorporated onto the school’s sculpture and represents the Stopsley High School community.
Karen Hand, Headteacher at Stopsley High School, said:
“We are delighted at the success of our first Great Stopsley High School Bake Off, in support of the Keech Hospice Shorts Trail. The creativity and baking mastery showcased by members of our community was inspirational.”
“The Trail is a fantastic event which unites the community every year, and we are all looking forward to seeing the work of our students showcased on our tortoise and continuing to support Keech Hospice Care.”