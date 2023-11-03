Local schools support raising standards in Maths

Teachers of mathematics at The Compton School and Stopsley High School, part of Middlesex Learning Trust (MLT), are participating in the Maths Hub programme to help raise the standards of teaching and inspire a love of the subject.

Maths teachers at the schools, are either working as work group leads or participating in teaching for mastery specialist training, as such they are Local Leaders of Maths Education (LLME). They will work closely with other schools to ensure students across the area are equipped with key mathematical skills.

Maths Hub, coordinated by the National Centre for Excellence in the Teaching on Mathematic (NCTEM), brings together mathematics education professionals in a collaborative national network of 40 hubs, each locally led by an outstanding school or college, to develop and spread excellent practice for the benefit of all students.

Teachers at two Trust schools, The Compton School and Stopsley High School, are already taking advantage of the NCTEM ‘Teaching for Mastery’ professional development programmes with the ambition of schools across the Trust being part of the programme in 2024-2025.

This development follows excellent results in mathematics last academic year, with students making positive progress in every MLT school. Moreover, mathematics is a hugely popular A Level subject choice across the Trust.

MLT also fosters a love of mathematics in its annual MLT Maths Challenge: a 3-way KS3 competition. The all-day event features challenging questions, quizzes and maths relays across various rounds, all aimed at encouraging mathematical reasoning, precision of thought and fluency. The goal is to make students think hard.

The most recent event was organised by the MLT Subject Specialist for Maths, Darren Lennard. The winning school in the last Challenge was Southgate School.

Darren Lennard, MLT Subject Specialist for Maths states:

“We are incredibly proud to have been selected to be part of the Maths Hub programme. As a Trust, we are acutely aware of the importance of Maths skills in raising the aspirations of students.