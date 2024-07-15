Local Sixth Formers take over Radio LaB airwaves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students from Luton Sixth Form College have taken to the airwaves of the University of Bedfordshire’s on-campus community radio station, Radio LaB, to present a week of special live programmes.

Part of an annual ‘Takeover Show’ project with Luton Sixth Form College, students studying BTEC Sound Design and Podcasting produced their own shows live from the Radio LaB studios on the University’s Luton campus between 9am – 3pm every weekday.

Over the course of the week, the aspiring DJs and podcasters used their segments to play their favourite tunes and chat about a host of topics including the ongoing Euros tournament. You can listen back to their special programmes which originally aired between Monday 1st and Friday 5th July using Radio LaB’s ‘On Demand’ feature here.

Natalie, one of the participating sixth form students, said: “It’s been so much fun. I was nervous at the start but soon really got into it. I love the fact it was live and people could listen as we were doing it!”

Sixth Form students have a go at being radio DJs

Terry Lee, Senior Tutor in Radio & Audio, said: “Radio LaB is thrilled to host the Luton Sixth Form Takeover once again. It's always inspiring to hear the students' unique perspectives and creative content. Every year, Andy and his team bring a fresh and dynamic approach to their broadcasts, making it a standout event for us. We're proud to provide the radio platform for these talented young individuals to share their voices with the community."

Each year, the University teams up with Luton Sixth Form College to deliver this initiative – which won ‘Best Outreach Project’ in the I Love Student Radio Awards 2019 – and give a platform to students aspiring for careers in broadcasting.

Andy Waterfield, Luton Sixth Form College media teacher, added: “It has become an annual highlight of our academic year. Our students love the chance to experience not just a taste but a whole week of radio, building amazing evidence for the BTEC Sound and Podcasting course. The students this year have worked really hard.”

The University of Bedfordshire offers a number of undergraduate and postgraduate media courses for those looking for a career in the media, including Media Production. For more information, visit the School of Arts and Creative Industries.