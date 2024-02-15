Local students learn how the magic happens at The Making of Harry Potter studios

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of Year 10 students from Queensbury Academy in Dunstable, part of Anthem Schools Trust, had a magical outing recently to The Making of Harry Potter studios in London.

The students got to leave the classroom and step on to the world famous, authentic sets of one of the most successful film series of all time. The studio’s cross-curricular education programme meets learning objectives from the national curriculum and exam board specifications. It aims to stimulate young minds as they discover the extraordinary artistry, technology and talent that went into creating the Harry Potter film series.

The Design & Technology students took part in an in depth session examining the props of the blockbuster films. They also learned about the process and work that went into making the films and the secrets of production design. They explored questions such as how many people did it take to decorate the Great Hall for the Yule Ball and what animal face is on the top of the golden egg from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire?

Students at the studios

After their behind the scenes session they got to tour the studio for the rest of the day seeing iconic sets such as Diagon Alley and the Great Hall, they also got to see the costumes up close and discover how the visual effects team made Harry and his friends fly.

Helen Palmer, Headteacher at Queensbury Academy said: