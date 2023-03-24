Long-awaited opening of new Houghton Regis school delayed until September

The launch of the new state-of-the-art Houstone School has been delayed until September.

The brand-new school on the Kingsland Campus in Houghton Regis was expected to welcome its first pupils this academic year but problems in connecting the site the power grid has caused a delay.

Pupils are being schooled in the temporary University Technical College building next door until they can move into the new building.

An artist's impression of what Houstone School will look like when it is complete.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman said the new school was a ‘major investment in secondary education’ in Houghton Regis and said the council is doing ‘everything possible' to provide an ‘outstanding learning environment’.

In response to the delay, which is beyond the council’s control, she added: “We appreciate that this may be disappointing news, particularly after last year’s challenging post-pandemic national shortage of building materials and the archaeological discovery of 4,500-year-old ancient Roman and Bronze Age artefacts and settlements.

“What has always been our highest priority is that children and young people get the education that they deserve and that their learning is not disrupted. That’s why we’re focused on ensuring that when they come back refreshed from their summer holidays, they can start the 2023/24 academic year as the first-ever pupils in the brand-new Houstone School building. It promises to be a great environment for them to get the most enjoyment and progress out of their education.”