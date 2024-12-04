Looking for a way to make a difference to Luton children and schools? Volunteer for the school admissions appeals panel

Are you looking for a way to challenge yourself? Luton Council is looking for new panel volunteers for school admissions appeals.

Sometimes, it’s not possible to offer parents a school place of their choice for their child. The role of the school admissions appeals panel is to ensure a fair hearing for parents or carers who are not satisfied with the Admission Authority’s decision to refuse their child a place at a specific school.

If you’re aged 18 or older, are a good listener and are interested in making a difference to schools, parents and children across Luton, then this could be the perfect role for you.

A school admission appeals panel is made up of three people and is independent from the council. These appeals usually take place remotely. Full training will be provided in January to those who wish to volunteer on the panel.

This a voluntary unpaid role, though expenses can be reimbursed.

Cllr Javeria Hussain, Portfolio Holder with responsibility for education, said: “School admission appeals panel members play a vital role in ensuring that parents are given a fair chance to present their reasons why their child should go to a particular school for which they have been refused a place.

“This is a great chance for you to learn new skills and also support your community. You don’t need any formal qualifications but you will need to be able to put nervous parents at ease, be a good listener and remain calm and impartial at all times. We welcome applicants from any background and with a diverse range of knowledge and experience. Apply now to become a school admission appeals panel member.”

To apply to become a panel volunteer or for more information visit www.luton.gov.uk/appealvolunteers, email [email protected] or call 07749101024.