Luton and Dunstable schools term times 2025/2026: Dates for your diary and holiday times
Schools across our patch fall between Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council - and the dates apply to community and maintained schools in Luton and Central Bedfordshire.
Independent schools, academies, free schools, and special schools set their own term and holiday dates.
Autumn Term
Start of term: Monday, September 1 (both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council)
Autumn half-term break: Monday, October 27 – Friday, October 31 (both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council)
End of term / Christmas holiday begins: Friday, December 19 (both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council)
Christmas holiday: Monday, December 22 – Friday, January 2 (both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council)
Spring Term
Start of term: Monday, January 5 (both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council)
Spring half-term break: Monday, February 16 – Friday, February 20 (both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council)
End of term / Easter holiday begins: Friday, March 27 (both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council)
Easter holiday: Monday, March 30 – Friday, April 10 (both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council)
Summer Term
Start of term: Monday, April 13 (both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council)
Early May Bank Holiday: Monday, May 4 (Central Bedfordshire Council only)
Late May half term break: Luton Borough Council: Monday, May 25 – Friday, May 29
Central Bedfordshire Council: Tuesday, May 26 – Friday, May 29
End of term / summer holiday begins:
Luton Borough Council pupils: Friday, July 17
Central Bedfordshire Council pupils: Monday, July 20
Teacher training day: Monday, July 20 (Luton Borough Council only)