Luton and Dunstable schools term times 2025/2026: Dates for your diary and holiday times

A pupil raises their hand during a lesson. Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

With most schoolchildren going back to their classrooms today, or this week, we wanted to give you all the dates for your diary - so you can plan for your half-term holiday or figure out when you’ll next need childcare.

Independent schools, academies, free schools, and special schools set their own term and holiday dates.

Autumn Term

Start of term: Monday, September 1 (both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council)

Autumn half-term break: Monday, October 27 – Friday, October 31 (both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council)

End of term / Christmas holiday begins: Friday, December 19 (both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council)

Christmas holiday: Monday, December 22 – Friday, January 2 (both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council)

Spring Term

Start of term: Monday, January 5 (both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council)

Spring half-term break: Monday, February 16 – Friday, February 20 (both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council)

End of term / Easter holiday begins: Friday, March 27 (both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council)

Easter holiday: Monday, March 30 – Friday, April 10 (both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council)

Summer Term

Start of term: Monday, April 13 (both Luton Borough Council and Central Bedfordshire Council)

Early May Bank Holiday: Monday, May 4 (Central Bedfordshire Council only)

Late May half term break: Luton Borough Council: Monday, May 25 – Friday, May 29

Central Bedfordshire Council: Tuesday, May 26 – Friday, May 29

End of term / summer holiday begins:

Luton Borough Council pupils: Friday, July 17

Central Bedfordshire Council pupils: Monday, July 20

Teacher training day: Monday, July 20 (Luton Borough Council only)