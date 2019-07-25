Luton BAME community encouraged to go for leadership roles in education

Bedfordshire teachers gathered in Luton for an inspiring ‘BAME into Leadership’ networking event.

More than 80 people attended the launch run, organised by the Chiltern Learning Trust, to promote a programme aimed at developing leaders in schools.

The evening featured discussions around how to encourage teachers from BAME backgrounds to pursue leadership pathways, and a number of schools from around the region as well as Luton Sixth Form College were represented.

Arv Kaushal, a teacher and specialist leader in education at Challney High School for Girls, is the programme lead for this Department of Education funded project.

“BAME communities have been severely under-represented in our schools for decades,” he said. “This initiative specifically targets the needs of teachers from BAME communities, helping them on to the next step of leadership.”

Adrian Rogers, chief executive of the Chiltern Learning Trust, added: “Luton has a great cultural mix and we want those aspiring leaders from our communities represented in our schools.”

To find out more, email ctsa@ctg.ac.uk