Broadcaster and children’s actor Andy Day, the longest-running presenter on BBC’s CBeebies channel, has been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Arts in recognition of services to broadcasting.

He joined the last cohort of the University of Bedfordshire’s Class of 2022 during a week of graduation ceremonies at the historic St Mary’s Church on the Luton campus.

Luton-born Andy said: “I feel very honoured to be awarded an Honorary Doctorate, and excited as well as I never went to University, so I felt very privileged. I felt like I was graduating with the students. It’s the start of their careers and they’ve worked very, very hard over the past however many years – postgraduates and gradu ates of all different ages – and it’s inspiring for me. I wish them all the best.”

CBeebies star Andy Day, left, and Bedford education leader Mike Berrill were awarded Honorary degrees

School leader and educational advocate, Mike Berrill, was also awarded an Honorary Doctor of Education for outstanding contribution to UK Teacher Training and School Leadership.

Mike has spent a 50-year career working in education, including Executive Principal at Biddenham International School and Sports College in Bedford.

Mike added: “It was a shock and a surprise to be put forward for this Honorary and I will absolutely treasure it. It has come as a pinnacle of 50 years in education and it makes me very proud to have received it.”

Vice Chancellor, Professor Rebecca Bunting, said: “Education is so precious. I do hope you have valued your studies, that you won’t let your experience go to waste and that you will keep on learning and developing, wherever life takes you.”

Also graduating was Bedfordshire’s Student Union co vice-president, Tabitha Ajao. She said: “While today is about us and our successes, I feel now is the time to acknowledge the support from our faculty and staff because, without their help and encouragement, I’m sure many of us would not be sitting here today.”