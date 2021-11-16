Luton, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard schools recognised for improving race equality

All five schools within the Shared Learning Trust in Luton, Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard have been recognised for their commitment to improving race equality.

Chalk Hills Academy, Linden Academy and Stockwood Park Academy in Luton, Rushmere Park Academy in Leighton Buzzard and the Vale Academy in Dunstable have all been awarded the Race And Conscious Equality (RACE) Charter Mark, for prioritising an inclusive culture where staff, students and families of all ethnicities are equally valued.

The RACE Charter Mark is an award which has been developed by SSAT (the Schools, Students and Teachers network) and Fig Tree International. It is a way that schools and colleges across the country can demonstrate their commitment to action and improvement in relation to race equality in all aspects of their work.

Mumin Humayun, Head of School, the Stockwood Park Academy, Kerry Ward, Interim Head of School, The Linden Academy, Raza Ali, Head of School, the Chalk Hills Academy, Marea Rawlings, Principal, Rushmere Park Academy and Tanya Knight, Head of School, the Vale Academy

Angelia Idun, Director of Education at SSAT said: “I am delighted that each school within the Shared Learning Trust has been awarded the RACE Charter Mark. Their application and action plan clearly showed a positive ethos and culture which champions and strives for conscious equality and inclusivity throughout the school community.”

Ann Palmer, CEO, Fig Tree International said: “This recognises the determination to make a difference, not only in their own school, but also in the local community. We applaud them for their work and aspirations to build a more inclusive society.”