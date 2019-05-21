Luton duo have high hopes for their Warped Reality game

Two Luton teenagers are among the finalists in a nationwide competition run by BAFTA to find the game designers of the future.

Joseph Sweeney and Anthony Moran, both 17, beat off competition to become two of the 53 finalists who have worked together to submit one of the 40 entries. Young people aged 10-18 submitted game designs and concepts addressing a wide range of issues including mental health, climate change, conservation, disability, bereavement, and transgender rights.

Video gaming event

The duo’s game, ‘Warped Reality’, offers players the chance to enter the mind of a five year old. As he lets his imagination run wild players experience their bathtub become a pirate ship as they use it to protect their gold and explore puzzles.

Joseph, said: “I was shocked when I heard the news, especially due to the fact that is was the second time this has happened.”

The final is on June 29.