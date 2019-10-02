Luton girl impresses art competition judges at BIC KIDS

A budding Luton artist was crowned champion of the East England region in the 2019 ‘BIC KIDS’ Young Artist Award.

Five-year-old Poppy Hewett impressed the judges with her animal scene, as they selected the regional winners from nearly 1,500 entries across the UK and Ireland.

Phil Corbett, illustrator and judge, said: “I enjoyed looking at these colourful characters dancing around a rainbow almost as much as the characters seem to be enjoying themselves. Bright, bold, and happy, you can’t look at this picture without smiling.”