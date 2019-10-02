Luton girls take CBBC on a tour of town in All Over the Place!

Two excited schoolgirls will be starring on the CBBC channel this Thursday as they help to put Luton on the map.

Friends Megan Bell-Wright, 10, and Jasmine Samra, 11, will be appearing in hit children’s television show, All Over the Place.

The girls both attend Stage Stars Theatre Academy held at Cardinal Newman School, and were selected after their teacher, Ami Henderson, put their names forward for the show.

Megan’s mum, Liz, said: “The show travels all over the place and they did the filming in March, first in Luton town centre, then Stockwood Park and finally London Luton Airport.

“It’s like a game show and the girls answer questions about Luton. They are really excited and worked hard.

“It’s also a promotion for Luton, as children and parents all over the country will be watching.”

Megan, of Bushmead Primary School, said: “I loved being filmed and it was very good being with Jasmine, because she’s my friend.

“I phoned her and said ‘I got the part’ and she said, ‘Oh my gosh, me too!’

“The presenter, Ed Petrie, acts really mean in the show, but it’s all pretend. He’s really nice in real life and has a good sense of humour.”

The girls both love acting and attend Ami’s theatre academy at weekends, where they take part in singing, dancing and acting.

They have recently worked hard on a show called the Little Shop of Horrors, and hope their TV appearance may also open doors in the future.

Jasmine, of Stopsley High School, said: “It was fun filming with the crew and being with Megan made me feel more comfortable.

“The crew were really helpful and if we didn’t know what to do they would encourage us.

“I’ve told my theatre friends and they’re really happy and excited to watch the show.”

Jasmine’s mum, Harinder, said: “We’re really proud of them. They are a natural and raw talent, both of them.”

The girls would like to say a huge thank you to Ami, and are looking forward to watching the show together.

All Over the Place will be on the CBBC Channel tomorrow (October 3) at 4.10pm.

To find out more about Stage Stars: https://www.stage-starstheatre.co.uk/