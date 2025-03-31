Luton hairdressing student wins big at Concept Hair awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barnfield College student, Rhianna Burford, won the Textured Hair category at the prestigious Concept Hair Learner of the Year competition.

Rhianna, who is currently studying for her Level 3 Diploma in Hairdressing, competed against peers from across the country, with over 2,800 entries from aspiring hairdressers. She was one of just 56 finalists chosen by a panel of industry experts to compete at the finals. The competition took place on March 20, 2025, at Telford College, where Rhianna competed for the top spot in her category.

Reflecting on the experience, Rhianna said: “I was so shocked when I found out I made it to the final. It felt amazing to get this far. My final look was inspired by the 1920s Hollywood glamour, which was a fun and exciting theme to work with.”

Competing in front of a panel of top judges was a nerve-wracking experience for Rhianna, but she was able to stay focused. She admitted: “It was a little scary standing in front of the judges, but once you get in your zone, it’s easier to focus on what you’re doing and you’re really in your own bubble.”

Rhianna credits her success to the support and guidance she received from her tutors: “The tutors at Barnfield College really helped me build my confidence in the lessons,” she said. “Their feedback and constructive criticism when practicing this look made a big difference in helping me get to where I am today.”

When asked what advice she would give to future competitors, Rhianna had this to say: “My biggest piece of advice is to be confident in yourself and trust yourself!"

The Concept Hair Learner of the Year Final celebrated the next generation of talent in the hairdressing and barbering industries. The event also gave Rhianna and other finalists the chance to connect with industry professionals and learn from some of the top brands in the field.

Nadine Beck, Head of Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy at Barnfield College said: “Everyone at Barnfield College is incredibly proud of Rhianna’s achievement and excited to see where her talent and hard work take her next. This win is a true reflection of the dedication and skill that Rhianna consistently demonstrates throughout her studies.

If you’re interested in studying Hairdressing like Rhianna, then visit Barnfield College’s website to learn more.