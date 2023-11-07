Luton high school develops maths curriculum with teaching programmes

“We are thrilled to play a role in instilling a love of Maths in students”

Teachers at a high school in Luton have participated in programmes to help support student learning.

Maths teachers at Stopsley High School attended hubs to ensure that students are equipped with key mathematic skills.

The hubs bring together mathematics education professionals, each led by schools in the area.

Stospley High School, Luton. Photo: Daniel Pullen

Karen Hand, Headteacher at Stopsley High School, said: “We aren’t just committed to teaching our students maths, but also immersing them in the full potential of where a strong knowledge and skillset can take them.

"By working in partnership with the Maths Hub we are thrilled to play a role in instilling a love of Maths in students across our community.”

Muhammad Ali, head of mathematics at Stopsley High School, said: "During the last year, the Mathematics Department has been working collaboratively with the Enigma Maths Hub.

"This has allowed students to obtain a deeper understanding of key mathematical concepts by challenging mathematical thinking, developing fluency, embedding variation theory into lessons and through the use of multiple representations.”

He added: “One example is our use of a Bar Model. Staff received continued professional development to ensure they were confident to deliver Bar Modelling to students and we have then embedded this with our year eight cohort.