Luton high school named top-performing secondary state school for disadvantaged students
Denbigh High School, in Alexandra Avenue, was given this title after its Progress 8 (P8) scores for disadvantaged students in 2024 were published.
The school, which is part of the Chiltern Learning Trust scored +0.76 P8 for 64 pupils who were deemed as being disadvantaged.
The school’s headteacher Donna Neely-Hayes MBE said: “This is a phenomenal achievement and a testament to the unwavering dedication, hard work, and passion that staff, students, and stakeholders bring to Denbigh every single day.”
She added: “This recognition highlights the incredible impact that our staff have on the lives of their students, particularly those who face additional challenges.
We are immensely proud of this achievement, which reinforces our mission to provide exceptional opportunities for all our students, regardless of their background.”