Luton independent school 'making headway' in improvements, says Ofsted

A Luton school rated as 'Requires Improvement' is making headway in its progress, according to an interim report by Ofsted.

Olive Tree Primary School on Bury Park Road describes itself as an independent Islamic Primary School situated in the heart of the Luton community.

In January, it received a 'Requires Improvement' rating by the education watchdog, which found that not all standards of an independent school were being met.

An interim report of the school's progress published last week found some of those standards were now being achieved, while others remained outstanding.

The report stated: "The inspection in January 2019 found that the new curriculum was not well embedded. Most notably, schemes of work and plans were not taking into account the ages, aptitudes and needs of all pupils across a range of subjects.

"The headteacher and curriculum leader have worked systematically and effectively to improve this aspect of the school’s provision.

"Since the previous inspection, leaders have continued to reflect and review schemes of work and teaching plans to find new and innovative activities to engage pupils in the curriculum.

"Leaders have invested time and funding into ongoing, well-thought-out staff training in line with the curriculum.

"Training in a range of subjects including English, mathematics and science has been implemented. Consequently, pupils are studying a broad range of subjects more effectively over time."