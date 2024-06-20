Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warden Hill Infant School has been rated as ‘requiring improvement’ after a visit by Ofsted inspectors.

The report, published on Tuesday (June 18), gave the school the rating after an inspection in May.

A school spokesperson called the report “fair” but said it highlights the “huge strengths in reading and SEND”.

The school was praised for being “highly inclusive” and accepting all cultures and abilities. Staff had “high expectations of pupils’ conduct” with adults modelling “positive behaviours to pupils”.

Warden Hill Infant School. Picture: Google Maps

Inspectors said: “Pupils behave well in lessons and at social times. The school has taken effective action to promote positive attendance and punctuality. This has led to significant improvements. More pupils now attend school more often."

But expectations of pupils’ work were not always high enough. The report stated: “The quality of work in pupils’ books is often poor and does not support pupils in embedding their learning.”

The school was told to make sure staff have “consistently high expectations of what pupils can do and that the work pupils produce reflects high-quality learning”.

Most children with special educational needs “access the same curriculum as their peers, with the help of adapted tasks or practical resources”.

The report stated: “Some pupils with SEND have complex needs. They are supported well by caring, skilled adults."

The school needs to make sure that key learning is explained to younger children to make sure that the “same precision and rigour that are present in some areas of the curriculum are mirrored in all areas”.

Assessment of understanding of the less-developed parts of the curriculum is not being used effectively. The report stated: “This means that gaps in pupils’ learning are not always identified.”

Trish Pinner, chair of governors, said: “The report does point out some of our key areas for development which we were already aware of, with a rapid improvement plan in place. The report is fair and highlights our huge strengths in reading and SEND, amongst other positives.

“We are particularly pleased that the following points were noted in the report about our staff. We were also pleased that our work with pupils with SEND was duly acknowledged.