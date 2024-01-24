Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A junior school in Luton has been praised by Ofsted inspectors in a report, which rated it as ‘outstanding’ in every area of assessment.

Hillborough Junior School, on Hillborough Road, Chapel Langley, achieved top marks in its latest report after being visited by three inspectors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report stated: “Pupils attend a school where excellence is standard. They delight in the many languages spoken in school and love translating for pupils who speak English as an additional language but share the same first language as them.

Hillborough Junior School. Picture: Google Maps

“Yet it is the language of kindness that is spoken most loudly. Compassionate words and caring actions are in abundance. Pupils share the view that the kindness they bring into the world has a way of ‘boomeranging back’ to them, making the school and the world ‘a better place’.”

In reaction to the report, headteacher, Mr David Bradshaw said: “We are thrilled with our recent ‘outstanding’ Ofsted report. It is a public endorsement of the dedication and commitment of the whole school community.

“We are proud that the report recognises, not only the unrelenting focus on high outcomes for our pupils, but also the culture and ethos of the school which promotes personal growth through developing essential skills, habits and values required by children to prepare them for their next stage of education and beyond."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The school, which has 358 children between the ages of seven to 11 on its roll, “achieve exceptionally well academically”. Inspectors said: “Pupils have highly positive attitudes towards their learning. Consequently, lessons are rarely disrupted, and no time is wasted.

"Pupils benefit greatly from a plethora of wider opportunities. From writing their own opera or serving on the e-safety council, to working to keep the local community safe and tidy, pupils become active and responsible citizens by the time they leave in year 6.”