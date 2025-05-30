Luton North schools to get new government funding for building repairs

Three schools in Luton North are to get new funds to maintain their buildings

Three Luton North schools are to benefit from a multi-million pound investment in school buildings, the government announced today.

Chantry Primary Academy, Southfield Primary Academy and Whitefield Primary Academy will get support for essential maintenance fixes, with up to £78million being invested in schools across the East of England region through the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF).

The improvements, welcomed by local MP Sarah Owen, will include fixes to roofs, the removal of asbestos, and general maintenance for buildings in all three schools.

Sarah Owen MP at Whitefield Primary, one of the schools to benefit from the new funds

The funding is part of the Labour government’s mission to fix the poor state of school buildings inherited from the previous government, and deliver investment that will allow every child to get the best start in life.

It is part of a record £2.1billion investment into the school estate this year - £300m more than the previous year – as the government prioritises investment in children and young people.

A further £1.4billion will fund the School Rebuilding Programme, starting projects at 100 schools in 2025, future-proofing school buildings for years to come.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, said: “The defining image of the school estate under the previous government was children sitting under steel props to stop crumbling concrete falling on their heads. It simply isn't good enough.

“Parents expect their children to learn in a safe warm environment. It’s what children deserve, and it is what we are delivering.

“This investment is about more than just buildings - it's about showing children that their education matters, their futures matter, and this government is determined to give them the best possible start in life.”

Sarah Owen MP, Labour MP for Luton North, said: “The poor state of school buildings is one of the most shameful legacies of the previous government.

“This Labour government is getting on with fixing this by literally fixing the foundations of our schools so all children in Luton North can go to school in a safe environment to achieve their full potential.

“Alongside free breakfast clubs, cheaper uniform costs and safer schools, this Labour government is setting children up for the best start in life.”