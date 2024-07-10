Luton nursery celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted report after first ever inspection
Mini Steps Nursery received the rating following a visit to Collingdon Street on June 6.
The report, published on July 8, stated: “Children play and share with each other and are forming strong friendships. They listen and respond well to staff, who are always close by to offer children support.”
The nursery staff were praised for knowing children and their families well, learning about their cultural backgrounds and communities.
But inspectors said: “Staff do not always use their acquired knowledge as effectively as they could. Consequently, children do not yet receive rich experiences to enable them to truly understand what makes them unique and what they have in common with each other.”
The curriculum has been well-designed and considers “many children who speak English as an additional language and those who have little access to outdoors at home”.
Management at the nursery said: “We are thrilled to announce after being opened for two years we have had our first Ofsted Inspection which resulted in a ‘Good’. This accomplishment is a result of the entire team working together as a whole to ensure the children receive the best quality of care when attending the provision.
“At Mini Steps Nursery, we persevere to provide the children with a supportive nurturing and stimulating environment. We have tailored our curriculum to guarantee all children receive the best possible outcome for their development and learning in line with the Early Years Framework.”
Children who go to the nursery are prepared for their future learning and to move on to school. The report stated: “Babies have time and space to explore the well-planned environment. Older children are learning how to write their names and developing a good understanding of mathematical concepts.”
The nursery’s management team continued: “We are gratified that our efforts have been acknowledged and valued, and we are grateful of the ongoing support we have received throughout our path towards progress.
“We are continuing to work closely with families to ensure inclusivity and new shared learning opportunities are given to families and young children, this will enable us to maintain and exceed our standards.
“We would like to thank our staff, parents, professionals and children for their ongoing support and dedication.”