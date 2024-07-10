Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A nursery in Luton has been rated as good by Ofsted following its first inspection since opening.

Mini Steps Nursery received the rating following a visit to Collingdon Street on June 6.

The report, published on July 8, stated: “Children play and share with each other and are forming strong friendships. They listen and respond well to staff, who are always close by to offer children support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nursery staff were praised for knowing children and their families well, learning about their cultural backgrounds and communities.

Mini Steps Nursery. Picture: Google Maps

But inspectors said: “Staff do not always use their acquired knowledge as effectively as they could. Consequently, children do not yet receive rich experiences to enable them to truly understand what makes them unique and what they have in common with each other.”

The curriculum has been well-designed and considers “many children who speak English as an additional language and those who have little access to outdoors at home”.

Management at the nursery said: “We are thrilled to announce after being opened for two years we have had our first Ofsted Inspection which resulted in a ‘Good’. This accomplishment is a result of the entire team working together as a whole to ensure the children receive the best quality of care when attending the provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Mini Steps Nursery, we persevere to provide the children with a supportive nurturing and stimulating environment. We have tailored our curriculum to guarantee all children receive the best possible outcome for their development and learning in line with the Early Years Framework.”

Children who go to the nursery are prepared for their future learning and to move on to school. The report stated: “Babies have time and space to explore the well-planned environment. Older children are learning how to write their names and developing a good understanding of mathematical concepts.”

The nursery’s management team continued: “We are gratified that our efforts have been acknowledged and valued, and we are grateful of the ongoing support we have received throughout our path towards progress.

“We are continuing to work closely with families to ensure inclusivity and new shared learning opportunities are given to families and young children, this will enable us to maintain and exceed our standards.