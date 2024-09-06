Luton nursery deemed 'Inadequate' by Ofsted after first inspection
A report published last week about Bright Eyes Nursery LTD stated that children “do not receive the quality of education that they are entitled to”.
The learning environment at the provision in Park Street West was described by inspectors as “quite often noisy and chaotic”.
The report read: “For instance, toddlers hear a loud, frequent background beeping noise due to a fault in the security system, as well as music,
during adult-led activities. This disrupts their learning and makes it more challenging for them to hear what staff say to them."
Despite this, children are happy and settled. Some staff are positive role models for the children, by showing them how to behave well and be
kind to one another.
The inspectors said: “For instance, they help children to resolve conflicts and model how to use manners appropriately. However, this approach is not consistently implemented by all staff. As a result, children receive mixed messages as to what staff expect from them.”
Bright Eyes Nursery LTD did not respond to Luton News’ request for comment.
A number of staff, including the manager, are new to their roles and are “not yet familiar with the children or all of the processes they are expected to follow”, according to the report.
Staff were criticised for their inconsistent approach to teaching and setting “unrealistic expectations of children”.
The report stated: “For instance, staff expect children who speak English as an additional language to be able to count and name colours, when they have not been supported to develop basic communication skills in English. As a result of these poor-quality interactions, children do not make the progress they are capable of."
Inspectors also noted that parents were not fully informed of their child’s day at nursery. The report stated: “Staff do not consistently record information for parents on the nursery app in a timely manner, which is what managers expect them to do. Children leave for the day and information about nappy changing and food is not recorded.”
The provision was given six areas to improve on by October 17, 2024.