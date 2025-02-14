Luton nursery ‘happy and honoured’ after outstanding report from Ofsted

A nursery in Luton has been praised in an Ofsted report – with a clean sweep of outstanding ratings.

The education regulator visited Grasmere Nursery and Tadpoles Baby and Toddler Unit on January 27 as part of a routine inspection and deemed it to be an outstanding setting for young children in all categories.

The Icknield Way nursery looks after children from birth up until the age of three, who are “welcomed into the setting by friendly and supportive staff who are passionate about what they do”.

In her report, published this week, inspector Vikki Reynolds said: “Their emotional well-being is promoted to an exceptionally high standard, ensuring children have the opportunities and support to build strong attachments with staff and feel safe in their environment.

“Staff are gentle and caring. They provide comfort and security for children, by offering cuddles and reassurance. Staff are skilful at recognising and validating children's feelings, helping them to feel understood and valued.”

A spokesperson for the nursery said: “We are feeling very happy and honoured and thank all our staff for their hard work. We are very proud!”

Staff were praised for knowing the children “exceptionally well”. The report read: “They understand children's individual personalities, celebrate their differences and know how children learn best.”

Ofsted highlighted that the behaviour of the pupils is exceptional - as they listen carefully and follow instructions given by the staff. If they do get distracted, staff are quick to intervene and refocus their attention.

The report stated: “Children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), develop an excellent understanding of the expectations at the setting. All children quickly learn and adapt very well to changes in their routine.”

Those pupils with SEND “are given the highest standard of care and education” at the nursery.

The inspector said: “Children's needs are identified quickly, and additional support is sought. Staff work closely with outside agencies, set appropriate, yet challenging targets for children and provide one-to-one intervention daily. Furthermore, staff are mindful of children who will be accessing mainstream school and ensure they are well-prepared and ready for this next stage in their learning.”