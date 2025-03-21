Luton nursery praises “amazing team” after ‘good’ Ofsted rating

A nursery in Luton has been rated by Ofsted after an inspection into how it looks after children in its care.

Training Depot Day Nursery, in Brook Street, was visited by Ofsted in February, and was rated as ‘good’ in each area of assessment.

The report, published this month, described the nursery as a “calm and nurturing environment”.

The inspectors praised staff, saying: “They have children at the heart of their practice and show respect towards them. Staff consistently seek children's consent before supporting hygiene routines such as changing nappies. Children respond positively and show good levels of engagement.”

Children at the Training Depot “behave well”. The report stated: “They play cooperatively with each other and share with minimal support. Children have a good understanding of staff expectations of them.”

The leadership supports the staff well, according to the inspectors who highlighted positives around the curriculum’s focus on building "children's communication and language development”.

But the report added: “...some staff do not have a clear understanding of the curriculum intent, which means their teaching is not consistently focused on what they want children to learn.”

A spokesperson for the nursery said: “We have an amazing team, who put the children at the heart of everything we do.”

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are well looked after and “receive strong support”. The staff have created an inclusive environment, by using visual timetables for example, to make sure all the children can learn.

The nursery teaches sign language to all children, with a focus on those who speak English as a second language.

Leaders have been asked by the regulator to make sure that “teaching is consistently focused on what they want children to learn” and help their staff to make the quality of their interactions match the abilities of the children.

The nursery had “failed to notify Ofsted of a significant change, which is a legal requirement”, but this was found to not have impacted the children.

The report stated: “The provider acknowledges this was an oversight and is now fully aware of their duty to notify Ofsted in the future.”