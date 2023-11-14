“We have implemented various improvements to ensure the safety and well-being of every child.”

A nursery in Luton has been rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted in an inspection released this month, just a year after being told to improve by the regulator.

Clever Munchkins Nursery, on Avondale Road, was praised for its staff’s communication with children and how they help to develop their speaking skills. The report stated: “For instance, they consistently model language and help children to improve their vocabulary by talking to them as they play and adding new words.

“Children's communication and language development is given high priority. This is especially important for the high percentage of children who speak English as an additional language. Staff use simple language and pronounce words clearly.”

Clever Munchkins. Picture: Google Maps

A statement from Clever Little Munchkins said: “We are delighted to announce that our nursery has been rated as ‘good’. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team.

“We are thrilled with this particular rating as it reflects our continuous efforts to enhance the provision of childcare quality and education for the children in our care. At Clever Munchkins Nursery, we strive to create a nurturing and stimulating environment, this includes focusing on their physical, emotional, social, and cognitive growth.

“We feel reassured that our efforts have been recognized valued and we are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support we have received through our journey of improvement and committed to maintaining and exceeding these standards.”

Parents’ comments were positive about both the nursery and its staff, stating they feel “informed about their children's development and know how to support their learning at home”.

Inspectors have asked the nursery to improve by helping staff to plan, shape and adapt group activities to better support children's learning and development.

Despite this, children were described as “well behaved” and are taught how to be “kind and respectful to others”. Inspectors said: “They enjoy spending time in key-group activities, such as completing puzzles. Children's skills are developing very well, supported by the consistent praise and encouragement they receive from adults.