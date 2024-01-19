Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A nursery in Luton was told it ‘requires improvement’ in all areas of assessment after being visited by Ofsted inspectors.

While inspectors found positives during their visit to Angel Kidz Nursery and Preschool Limited on Sheapside – including its welcoming environment and friendly interaction with children – it was rated as requiring improvement in each area of assessment.

In response to the report published this week, nursery administrator Shubu Allen said: “I encourage you to read the entirety of the report to acknowledge the positives of the setting, including the service we provide to SEN children. Furthermore, we met all Ofsted's actions on the 22nd of December 2023 and implemented measures that have improved the setting. Therefore, we are working with the local authority early years team to enhance the children's learning.”

Angel Kidz Nursery and Preschool. Picture: Google Maps

During the visit, inspectors found staff were not developing children’s knowledge by building on what they already knew. The report stated: “There is not enough focus placed on what it is that each child needs to learn next to build upon what they already know and can do. Staff do not extend children's learning sufficiently.”

Inspectors felt staff tended to “focus on the children who are more confident to share their views”. The report stated: “Some children, especially those who are quieter or less confident, receive little purposeful interaction. This means some children do not benefit from valuable interactions that support their communication, language and personal development or extend their learning.”

Despite this, staff were said to be “generally consistent with their expectations for children's behaviour”.

And the report added: “Staff provide a welcoming environment. Children leave their parents or carers with ease in the foyer and go happily to familiar staff. The curriculum, which focuses on topics and a book of the term, provides children with a suitable range of activities to enjoy that cover each area of learning. Staff's interactions during activities with children are friendly.”