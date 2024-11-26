Luton nursery 'shocked' after being told to move out of building after 20 years

ARC Nursery on the grounds of Ramridge Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

A nursery in Luton is fundraising to help with relocation costs after being told it must move out of its current building after 20 years on the site.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ARC Nursery was founded by Ann McMaster and has been on the premises of Ramridge Primary School since 2004.

But Luton council says the space is needed to expand the school’s early years provision and wraparound care – while the school says the nursery was given notice a year in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann explained: “For over 15 years, we've been outstanding with Ofsted. We're not only a nursery, we are a community group. We go above and beyond, we do things like food parcels, clothes banks.

"We got an email saying that the school decided they want us to leave and from March next year, they want to run the nursery. We were in shock, we have been looking for new premises but we need some help, because to find new premises, we need to get it up and running.

The nursery looks after scores of children from the area between the ages of zero and five. The new nursery, run by Ramridge Primary School, would be for three-year-olds only.

Ashcroft and Ramridge Tenants and Residents Association created the nursery as part of the government’s Neighbourhood Nurseries Initiative and had planned on staying on the site near to the school until 2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann said that she had no prior warning from the school about them needing to move and that they were blindsided by the email they received.

A council spokesperson said: “In response to the government’s scheme to extend free childcare to support parents to return to work and to meet increasing parental demand, Ramridge Primary will need to expand its early years provision and wraparound care from September 2025. The school will need to develop the existing space currently occupied by ARC pre-school private nursery to deliver the additional service and activities.

“ARC nursery has been a valued part of the community for many years and we appreciate they will be disappointed that they will need to relocate."

The school says it had given the nursery a year to find an alternative building to move to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Glenister, headteacher at Ramridge Primary School, said: “We notified the nursery on 26 March, giving them 12 months’ notice. This was to ensure they had ample time to find suitable, alternative premises for their business to continue. The nursery has not contacted us since we gave them notice, however in the absence of a lease, we believe we have been more than fair.

"A new and updated lease was offered to the nursery in 2019 but was not signed meaning that there is no formal contractual agreement in place.

“We are now in a position where we need to reclaim our space to enhance our current services including wraparound care, community outreach and nursery provision for three-year-olds.”

Mrs Glenister added: "We currently have a waiting list for nursery places, particularly 30-hour spaces, and there is an increasing demand to extend our current wraparound offer as these are also oversubscribed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that the nursery is highly regarded in our area and that people will be disappointed that they will need to relocate, but we must also do what we can to meet the current needs of our children and families.”

The council added: “The council’s early years team have supported the nursery to explore alternative premises in the local area and have offered to provide grant funding to go towards the cost of refurbishing a new site.”

But Ann said: “It feels like they are discarding us like it's nothing.”