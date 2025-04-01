Luton nursery slammed in Ofsted report and rated ‘inadequate’ in all areas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nursery in Luton has been given Ofsted’s lowest rating after a visit this year.

Pebbles Pre-School was inspected by Ofsted in January and was handed an ‘inadequate’ rating in each area of assessment last month.

The nursery, in Wedgewood Road, was blasted for not having all staff complete enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks, which Ofsted said “compromises all children's welfare”.

Leaders at the nursery were criticised for not making sure that staff were giving their pupils a “well-planned and sequenced curriculum”.

A young boy plays with toys at a playgroup. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

While staff do give children some activities to choose from, the inspectors said: “However, they do not always know what they want children to learn from the planned activities. This means children do not make the progress they are capable of.”

This was especially true for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) who “are not well supported at the setting”.

The report read: “Staff do not follow advice from external professionals to ensure that children with SEND make the best possible progress.”

Ofsted criticised the setting for not helping children “develop the knowledge and skills they need to be ready for school”.

The inspectors noted: “That said, staff are kind and children demonstrate that they are happy in the setting. They enjoy accessing the environment and in general they behave well. Staff explain rules around how to behave and support children in learning how to share.2

Pebbles Pre-School, which did not respond to Luton News’ request for comment, was given seven areas of improvement – including training all staff to make sure they are meeting the children’s needs and improve the partnership with parents.

The safeguarding arrangement at the setting was also criticised. The report stated: “There is not an open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children's interests first.”