Luton nursery told to improve after Ofsted visit

A nursery in Luton has been told to make improvements after a visit by Ofsted inspectors.

Kiddies Kingdom was inspected in February and the report, published last month, highlighted issues which need to change.

The nursery, in Maidenhall Road, was told to improve its quality of teaching and how it uses the curriculum.

But a spokesperson for Kiddies Kingdom said that the report only reflected a “snapshot” of the nursery.

Inside of the nursery. Picture: Surhya Rana

The Ofsted report read: “The interactions between the staff and children are variable. For example, planned activities are sometimes rushed, resulting in limited opportunities for children to participate, and less experienced staff are unsure how to progress children's learning.”

Despite this, children enjoy their time at the nursery and are given “activities and a range of accessible materials" to support their creative development.

The pupils understand what is expected of them and behave well while at the setting.

The report added: “They smile, demonstrating pride in their achievements. Staff encourage children to play cooperatively with their friends and to share experiences.”

The inspectors found the provider had not made sure that the manager was available and “able to consistently support and lead the staff team”.

The report stated: “Therefore, staff lack guidance, and this has lowered their morale. Additionally, there has been a period of recent staff change and recruitment. Therefore, at the time of the inspection the impact of the newly appointed staff cannot yet be measured.”

The nursery spokesperson said: "On the day Ofsted visited our nursery, two of our experienced staff members were not in due to illness and time off. It is unfortunate that Ofsted make their judgement based on a snapshot of what they see within the few hours that they attend a nursery. And give a judgement that can have a lasting impact on the nursery for many months or years ahead.

“Moving forward we are working closely with the local council and we will learn and improve from this experience.

“We are a well established newly refurbished nursery. We work in close partnership with our parents and provide a safe, caring and stimulating environment for every child that attends our nursery.

“We follow well-established safeguarding procedures and implement individual activities and experiences for all our children and in particular for children that require additional support.”

