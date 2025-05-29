Luton Point supports Level Trust ‘Juniform’ initiative

Luton Point is proud to spotlight its tenant, Level Trust, as they launch their Juniform 2025 campaign – a vital community initiative aimed at providing free school uniform to children across Luton.

Following the incredible success of Juniform 2024, which saw thousands of pieces of high-quality second-hand school uniform donated by local families, the campaign is back to support even more children this year.

Over the past year, Level Trust’s Uniform Exchange has supported more than 8,000 children, distributing over 14,000 items of free school uniform, made possible thanks to generous donations from the Luton community. With the busy summer season approaching the demand is set to continue, therefore Level Trust is calling upon families, schools and community groups to donate good quality, pre-loved uniforms to be reused.

The campaign will run from 1st June until the end of the school year, and calls for branded uniforms and PE kits (especially for secondary schools), all in good condition to be usable by other children – a great way to also ensure fewer old uniforms end up in landfill.

Donations can be dropped at Level Trust’s Uniform Exchange, found on the Gallery Level at Luton Point, which acts as a location for parents to shop for pre-loved uniforms free of charge in a dignified manner. As a hub for community engagement, Luton Point is proud to champion their work and urges all visitors and residents to take part in this impactful initiative.

Additional donation points include:

Lea Manor High School

Whitefield Primary Academy

Chantry Primary Academy

Southfield Primary Academy

Warden Hill Infant School

Wenlock CE Academy

Beechwood Primary School

Ferrars Junior School

Kerri Porthouse, Deputy CEO of Level Trust commented “Juniform is back. The support from Luton schools and families was outstanding last year and after receiving such a fantastic and overwhelming response, Juniform is back for 2025! If your child has outgrown their uniform, or you have a uniform that you no longer need, then please donate it to Level Trust so we can continue to provide free school uniform to the children of Luton.”

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for Luton Point, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support Level Trust and the incredible difference they make in the lives of local families. Juniform is a shining example of how the Luton community comes together to support one another. At Luton Point, we believe in building strong partnerships that create lasting impact, and we are proud to be a part of this important campaign. We encourage everyone to get involved and support your community!”

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.