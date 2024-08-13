Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A preschool in Luton has been rated by Ofsted inspectors as being good in every area of assessment after a visit this summer.

A report into Little Owls Pre-School, at Icknield Primary School, was published this month and praised the “enthusiastic ” staff providing the children with “a wealth of age-appropriate resources and activities”.

The inspectors said: “They encourage children to explore them in their individual ways and adapt their teaching to support this. For example, in a sensory activity, some children choose to use shaving foam to stick blocks together.”

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities were supported well by knowledgeable staff, the report stated.

It continued: “Key staff monitor children's progress closely. They identify any concerns and ensure appropriate learning plans are swiftly put in place.”

The report also recommended some areas for improvement. Ofsted said: “The provider supports staff development and well-being by conducting regular appraisals to identify areas for development. Staff are well qualified and committed to enhancing their knowledge further. They have access to a wealth of online and face-to-face training opportunities to support their professional development.

"However, staff coaching is not yet sufficient to enable staff to identify areas to improve their practice and share their knowledge and skills with one another.”

The nursery used “age-appropriate ways” to teach children the importance of leading healthy lifestyles. The report stated: “Staff sit with children during meals and snacks. They discuss the healthy choices of foods they eat and how they give them energy to play.”

Staff take this learning outdoors, as the children were noted as having “continuous access to outdoor play in the well organised garden.”

The report stated: “They create their own planters to grow fruits and vegetables in and enjoy playing games that support their physical development.”

Another area for improvement from the inspectors was to “plan more effective allocation of staff to ensure children's learning is promoted to the same high standard across all activities”.

The provider was also praised for its safeguarding arrangements. The report stated: “There is an open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children's interests first.”