Luton primary academy ‘delighted’ after improving Ofsted rating to good in three years

An academy in Luton has celebrated its latest Ofsted rating, taking it from ‘requiring improvement’ to ‘good’ in three years.

The Linden Academy, a primary school on Osborne Road, received the rating after a two-day visit from Ofsted inspectors in June.

The school, managed by The Shared Learning Trust, was praised for making their students feel safe and their stance on bullying. The report stated: “Relationships are consistently calm, kind and respectful. Pupils are happy to work and play together. They feel and are safe. Staff and anti-bullying ambassadors swiftly remedy any rare incidents of unkind behaviour.”

While national exam results “have not always been as strong as they should be”, inspectors said that pupils are doing well because they respond well to the school’s high expectations.

Linden Academy. Picture: Google Maps

The report stated: “Pupils benefit from effective teaching. From the time they start in early years, pupils show enthusiasm for learning."

After getting the rating, Principal Michelle Woodhams said: “I am so proud of this achievement as it is an endorsement of the hard work, energy and dedication of pupils, staff, parents and carers. The report is a result of talent, hard work and commitment and I am delighted for our school to be recognised in this way”.

Inspectors highlighted the trust’s commitment to improving the curriculum and teaching by investing in training and staff resources. The report stated: “Staff appreciate this and there is increased stability in the team. Some subject leaders are relatively new to their roles. They are working hard to further embed consistent, high-quality teaching.”

While teachers have “clear goals” for what pupils need to learn and can adapt their teaching to extend the learning of children, inspectors found that “in a few instances, teachers do not check learning as effectively”. They said: “Sometimes they do not use these checks to adapt teaching swiftly. Where this is the case, pupils build up knowledge less securely.”

Students with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) “make positive progress” as adults “adapt tasks and support pupils with SEND skilfully”.