Luton primary school ‘delighted’ after getting ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating
Tennyson Road Primary School was inspected on June 4 and 5 and was rated as ‘outstanding’ in all four areas of assessment in its first rating after reopening as an academy.
The report praised the school, which is part of Tennyson Learning Community, for helping pupils to “progress exceptionally well from their
starting points”.
Inspectors said: “By Year 6, most pupils perform strongly in national assessments and in other subjects Many achieve at the highest standard.
“This is due to staff’s unwavering determination that every pupil will succeed no matter what.”
Tennyson Road Primary School was called “inspirational” and students have developed a “strong sense of community through ‘family dining’ at lunchtimes”. Relationships among children are “deeply respectful”, with students listening well in lessons.
The report stated: “School is calm and orderly while still allowing pupils’ personalities to shine through.”
Headteacher Carla Gotch, CEO of Tennyson Learning Community, Hilary Power, and Director of Education, Jo Quince, said: “We are delighted to receive an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted report which recognises the hard work and dedication of our school community to ensure the best for our children at all times.
"We firmly believe that ‘every child can’ and this ethos is echoed continuously throughout the report. We are beyond proud of our staff, students, families and the whole Tennyson community.”
Inspectors were impressed by the “ambitious curriculum” which is “taught consistently well across all year groups at both school sites. They said: “Teachers know exactly what to teach, how to best teach it and when to teach it."
Children with special educational needs and/or disabilitie s (SEND) are “skilfully supported to demonstrate what they can remember”, and the curriculum is adapted to help them to develop their Work is adapted top help build their independence and self-belief.
The report stated: “Those with the most complex needs have provision that is meticulously tailored to their requirements. The school is
innovative in ensuring early intervention is put in place. It has robust systems in place to check how well pupils with SEND are achieving their specific targets.”