A primary school in Luton has received its first Ofsted report after converting to an academy, and it was very positive.

Farley Junior Academy, on Northdrift Way, was rated as being outstanding by inspectors following a two-day visit in January. The report, published this week, highlighted the work done to create “a happy and thriving learning community.”

The children were praised for behaving “impeccably well” as they embrace the school’s rule of being kind, meaning that pupils “feel safe and confident to be themselves”.

Entrance to Farley Junior Academy. Picture: Google Maps

The report read: “High levels of respect, kindness and understanding permeate through everything pupils do. Pupils recognise and celebrate diversity within the school community. They are proud to be part of the ‘Farley family’."

Conduct in and outside of the classroom was reported as being positive. The report stated: “Pupils learn how to manage their behaviour. They know that their behaviour impacts others. Relationships between pupils and staff are strong. Pupils feel safe and well cared for.”

Teachers were commended for their high expectations of their students. The inspectors said: “Staff are aspirational for pupils’ achievement. Staff teach pupils to develop highly effective learning behaviours. Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), achieve very well.”

Whipperley Academy Trust opened the academy in February 2021, replacing the former Farley Junior School. Headteacher and chief executive officer of the trust, Amelia Whitehouse, said: “We are honoured and so delighted to have achieved this recognition from Ofsted. Our children work so hard alongside the staff to make Farley Academy the great place it is and it was so lovely that we could share that with Ofsted. This is our first inspection since our conversion and we are proud to be part of Whipperley Academy Trust.”

The curriculum created by the school was described as “highly ambitious” and “precisely defines the knowledge and skills pupils will learn”.