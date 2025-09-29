Luton primary school opens bigger nursery to meet growing demand
The MP for Luton North cut the ribbon to mark the opening of Leagrave Primary School’s upgraded nursery last week.
She said: “It was a complete joy to join the lovely children and amazing staff at Leagrave Primary School for the opening of their new nursery. This is about giving children the best start in life, and this is what the new nursery will do.
“It has come from the hard work and dedication of the school. I can’t wait to see the generations of children thrive, learn, and grow!”
The expansion was made possible through funding from the government’s School-Based Nursery Capital Fund.
The larger nursery’s facilities include purpose-built learning rooms, a spacious outdoor play area, a sensory room, and improved spaces for family activities.
The school’s vision is to “continue creating a joyful, supportive environment where children develop curiosity, independence, and a love of learning from the very beginning.”
Headteacher Edel Gillespie said: “This expansion allows us to welcome more children into our learning community whilst continuing to deliver the outstanding quality we are known for.”