Luton primary school opens bigger nursery to meet growing demand

Sarah Owen MP at the opening. Picture: S Khan

A primary school in Luton has officially opened its new nursery after a visit from Sarah Owen MP.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The MP for Luton North cut the ribbon to mark the opening of Leagrave Primary School’s upgraded nursery last week.

She said: “It was a complete joy to join the lovely children and amazing staff at Leagrave Primary School for the opening of their new nursery. This is about giving children the best start in life, and this is what the new nursery will do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has come from the hard work and dedication of the school. I can’t wait to see the generations of children thrive, learn, and grow!”

The expansion was made possible through funding from the government’s School-Based Nursery Capital Fund.

The larger nursery’s facilities include purpose-built learning rooms, a spacious outdoor play area, a sensory room, and improved spaces for family activities.

The school’s vision is to “continue creating a joyful, supportive environment where children develop curiosity, independence, and a love of learning from the very beginning.”

Headteacher Edel Gillespie said: “This expansion allows us to welcome more children into our learning community whilst continuing to deliver the outstanding quality we are known for.”