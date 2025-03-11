Luton primary school ‘proud’ of children after Ofsted inspection

A primary school in Luton has been praised in its latest report after an inspection by Ofsted.

River Bank Primary School, in Bath Road, was visited by Ofsted inspectors in January for an ungraded inspection.

The report, published this month, said that the evidence gathered “suggests that the school’s work may have improved significantly across all areas since the previous inspection”.

The school, which is part of Active Education Academy Trust, was described as “vibrant and welcoming”.

River Bank Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

Headteacher, David Sansom, said: “We have always been proud of our school, our children and the community and continue to feel the same way.

“Our team, and that includes everyone from administrators, teaching assistants, lunchtime staff, kitchen staff, breakfast club staff, after school club staff, premises staff, visiting teachers, class teachers and our family team, will continue to do their best every day to give our children the care and education they deserve.’

In the school, there are pupils who start at different times during the year. The education regulator said that thanks to support and guidance, these children settle in quickly.

The report stated: “Staff have unwaveringly high expectations. They frequently explain and model the expected behaviours. This helps pupils to understand how to act in different situations. In the classrooms, pupils are calm and focused.”

Children at the school work hard and achieve highly, according to the inspectors’ findings.

The report read: “Many pupils are new to speaking, reading and writing in English. The school recognises this and provides effective and precise teaching for pupils who speak English as an additional language. It aims for pupils to be at least proficient, but often strong, in English. This helps them achieve well in all subjects.”

Community spirit is central to the school and pupils “learn about what they have in common”.

The curriculum was praised for being “well considered and carefully structured”.

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities at the school achieve highly and are looked after by staff.

The report stated: “Support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is strong. Teachers identify pupils’ needs at the earliest opportunity. Pupils receive the correct support at the right time.”