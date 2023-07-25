A primary school in Luton has raised money for its twin school in Gambia.

Beech Hill Primary School raised over £1,500 during its annual Gambia Day celebrations in the final week of the summer term. Beech Hill and a school in the village of Sohm have been twinned for five years, and almost £10,000 has been donated to date.

Youngsters at Beech Hill were encouraged to make a donation to assist with supplies and equipment, by attending school dressed in the colours of the Gambian flag. In addition to the pupils’ donations to the charity, many parents made food and sold it in the playground to help raise funds.

Beech Hill head teacher, Chris Davidson, says: “Our Gambia Days are a big hit with our pupils. They broaden their horizons and help the children to learn about other countries and life styles in fun, but educational ways. Our children really look forward to them, and it is great that their fundraising can be of such help to their twinned school in Gambia.”

John Walker, secretary of charity Sohm School Support, added: “The fund raising this year will pay for all the stationery supplies for the whole year for pupils and staff alike in the school with over 400 pupils. This has a huge beneficial impact, and helps enormously with the education of Sohm’s youngsters.